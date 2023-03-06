March 11: Fear Of Labor Party Envelopes Anambra State Govt

Advertisement

The electioneering process of the 2023 political season in Anambra State appears to arrive with a new vibe and coloration that threatens the status quo of the political set up in the State Assembly.

This is as information available to 247ureports.com indicates that the wave of influence generated by the Peter Obi’s led Labour Party and the Obidient movement have become a primary concern to the managers of the Soludo administration.

The election for the Anambra State House of Assembly is slated to hold on Saturday March 11, 2023.

Presently, the House of Assembly is controlled by the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] with some other members belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], Young Peoples Party [YPP] and All Progressive Congress [APC].

The performance of the Labour party at the recently concluded presidential elections have many experts believes that the success will be repeated at the March 11 elections. The recent incident in Enugu State on March 5, 2023 further reinforced the fears of the leadership of the ruling party in APGA.

The PDP’s gubernatorial candidate, Peter Mba in Enugu State was embarrassingly rejected by his followers publicly at a rally where he was told by the crowd that they no longer had interest in PDP or any other political party excerpt the Peter Obi led Labor Party. The crowd proceeded to destroy the gifts that the PDP candidate distributed to them. [See video below]

Addressing the impending political wave, the Soludo led administration decided to hit the road in campaign mode. The Governor of Anambra State, in the last week, engaged in talking to the people of Anambra State on the need to vote APGA instead of the Peter Obi led Labor. He explains that it would be easier to accomplish his work and plans for the State – if he is given an APGA dominated House of Assembly.

But it is not certain the impact the appeals from the State Governor is having in softening the stance of the people of Anambra State in their determination to vote for the Labor party.

“The fear is real” said one of the government official who spoke with 247ureports.com. He explains that it would not be surprising to see a total sweep of the House of Assembly. The entire thirty [30] members of the house of assembly may not return.

Already, the Peter Obi inspired political wave have engulfed two of the three senate seats during the last election of February 25, 2023. The Senatorial seats of Anambra North and Anambra Central were won by candidates of the Labour party – namely Senator Victor Umeh and Senator Tony Nwoye.