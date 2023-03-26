EFCC apprehended 80 POS operators on habit of selling naira in Ondo state and beyond

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

No fewer than 80 Point of Sales ( POS) agent’s suspected to be buying and selling money to members of the public with high interest rates have been apprehended by EFCC operatives in Ondo state.

It was gathered that the officials of the commission carried out the exercise in Akure, the state capital, at the weekend.

During the search, it was gathered that the EFCC officials have reportedly went around Akure South and Akure North council areas in the state, where the agents were arrested for selling naira at higher rates to residents.

Following this development, many POS agents have deserted their stands for fear of being arrested.

For weeks, some PoS agents have been buying cash from banks, and sell to customers at exorbitant rates, the scenario which was been perpetrated secretly by disgruntled element’s is escalating from one state to another in the federation.

