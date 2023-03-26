Gunmen abduct Governor Mutawalle’s aide in Gusau

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

An unknown gunmen suspended to be bandits have abducted the Special Adviser to Zamfara State governor on political matters, Ibrahim Ma’aji in his residence at Mareri an outskirt of Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

The biological son of the abducted Lukman Ibrahim confirmed this to journalists in Gusau.

He said that the gunmen trans passed into the house from the back yard and came straight to his room where they directed him to take them to his father’s apartment.

Lukman further explained that, he has reported the matter to Zamfara police command for further action.

All efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer Zamfara State command SP Muhammad Shehu to comment on the issue prove abortive as he is not picking our calls.

Similarly text message was also sent to him but up to the time of compiling this report there is no answer.

