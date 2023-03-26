APC chieftains, Omale, Adanyi, congratulate Tinubu, Alia, charges them on security, economy

Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Benue state, Barr. Omale Omale has congratulated the President elect, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shittima, on their victories with a call on them to address cases of insecurity, unemployment, and economy to improve the living standard of citizens.

Omale, also congratulated the Benue state Governor elect, Revd. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and his deputy, Sam Ode, saying their victories were historic and shows they are widely accepted in the country and Benue state.

Omale, in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, said Nigerians and the Benue people, in particular, have opted for a new political order with high expectations, hence the need to get to work immediately.

While noting that the APC made the right choices during their primaries, the chieftain said like many others in the country, he has confidence in the ability of the President-elect to salvage the country and bring back its lost glory.

“Your victory is a further affirmation that, indeed, it is your destiny to rule this country at this point in time. So, I urged the President-elect to immediately address the issues of insecurity, unemployment, and economy to improve the living standard of the citizens.”

He advised that Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia and the APC in Benue must celebrate their victory with moderation and without hubris saying “This is the time to commence the act of rebuilding Benue State.”

He urged those who lost elections to be patriotic, mature, and exercise self-control, saying “Winning and losing elections make politicians stronger and are both sides of the political coin.

“We are brothers and sisters. I urge those who were not lucky enough this time against the resort to the courts and lawyers after the electorates has spoken.”

Also in his congratulatory message, Barr Benjamin Adanyi, said the election of Rev. Hyacinth Alia shows that God Himself brought him to rescue the people of Benue from the abysmal failure of governance and leadership.

“God indeed has answered the continuous prayers of Benue workers, pensioners, traders, farmers, and our entire citizenry, old and young who have suffered in no small measure, the misrule of the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration in the state.”

He said the level of poverty, anguish, and suffering in the faces of the people and their continuous cries and prayers that God has answered by bringing him on board is equally an indication that the current administration will be leaving a challenging and difficult responsibility of governance for him

Adanyi who noted that the time for politics is long over urged Alia to quickly get to work as soon as he is sworn in to rescue Benue people from their long sufferings.

