78m children risk water-related crisis in Nigeria–UNICEF

Advertisement

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 78 million children in Nigeria are at the risk of three water-related threats.

UNICEF listed the threats to include inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); related diseases; and climate hazards.

This is contained in statement signed by UNICEF Nigeria Chief of WASH, Dr Jane Bevan, on Monday.

“In Nigeria, one-third of children do not have access to at least basic water at home, and two-thirds do not have basic sanitation services.

“Hand hygiene is also limited, with three-quarters of children unable to wash their hands due to lack of water and soap at home.

“As a result, Nigeria is one of the 10 countries that carry the heaviest burden of child deaths from diseases caused by inadequate WASH, such as diarrhea diseases, “Bevan said.

She called for an investment in climate-resilient water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

According to her, such move is not only a matter of protecting children’s health today, but also ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

“I believe we need to rapidly scale-up investment in the sector, including from global climate financing, strengthen climate resilience in the WASH sector and communities.

“Also, increase effective and accountable systems, coordination, and capacities to provide water and sanitation services, and implement the UN-Water SDG6 Global Acceleration Framework, “ she said.