2023 Guber Election: One Person; One Tyre — Ohanaeze Youth

…Advocates Jungle Justice Against Any INEC Electoral Fraudster And Criminals

…Ndigbo adopts Tonye Cole, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as their Guber Candidates

The apex socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has read a Riot Act to “Election Riggers” against the forthcoming 18th March gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections across Nigeria.

National President of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka; a social crusader and advocate of justice fairness and equity on Wednesday 15th March 2023 in Aba, called on Igbo youths in various communities in Igbo land and Nigeria at large to make available at their various polling units one condemned tyre each against all corrupt INEC officials that will engage in obstructing or hindering the free flow of democracy and due process in the coming governorship and state assembly elections on March 18.

According to Comrade Igboayaka, “Any INEC official that attempts to subvert the wishes of the people by alteration of result figures should be hanged a condemned tyre on his or her neck and send him or her to God for judgment.

“There’s no need waiting for the judiciary for those that will commit electoral fraud on Saturday 18th March 2023. Make available one person, one tyre for any criminal INEC official from the polling units to the collation centers that will change election results to favour a particular politician or candidate or fails to transmit the results electronically immediately after counting and recording of votes at the polling units.

“It’s time to demonstrate our venom and anger on the continuous penury and unemployment that have ravaged every Nigerian youth since 24 years to any agent of Election Riggers.”

He pointed out that the rigging with impunity by Governor Nyesom Wike and his cohorts in Rivers state during the February 25th presidential election would not be tolerated this time, adding that “anyone who dares that in Rivers will surely receive one tyre on his or her neck to meet God for judgement. Those who claim to be super-man should throw their towel of competence and acceptability on the people without any form of intimidation or threat against the wishes of the people.”

“Most importantly, Ndigbo would not take the threats coming from Bola Tinubu/APC agents of darkness for granted. We acknowledged the fact and disagreed that Lagos is Not ‘No Man’s Land,’ Yes! Lagos belongs to the Yorubas, nevertheless, Bola Tinubu is not a Lagosian, he’s originally from Osun state and the Igbo tribe have contributed immensely in the building of Lagos to become a viable cosmopolitan city it is today. Igbos in Lagos and wherever they are domiciled across the country, will continue to enthrone good governance and candidates that has the ability to achieve this. Ndigbo are not hiding their position that His Excellency, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of Labour Party (LP) remains the most credible guber candidate and without regret will enjoy 100% votes of Ndigbo in Lagos State, while Arch. Pastor Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will enjoy 100% votes of Ndigbo in Rivers State.

“It’s very important to treat any electoral officer caught engaging in criminal activities, be it RECs or POs that have taken money from politicians to upturn results, like a common criminal, by hanging burning tyres on their necks and sending them to God. This will genuinely serve as a lesson to all generations in Nigeria political history.

“There’s no going back on ‘One Person, One Tyre’ to any biased INEC Electoral Fraudster, including political thugs working for politicians,” Igboayaka stated.