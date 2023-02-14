You Are Welcome, Let’s Build Our Fatherland – Gov Bala Mohammed Tells Decampees

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said his administration has improved the living standard of citizens through massive empowerment despite the economic challenges, saying more dividends of democracy will be delivered if reelected.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Mohammed was speaking at the Bauchi Government House today when he welcomed coordinators of the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state led by their chairman, Waziri Dumi.

He added that apart from developmental projects, the PDP led administration in the state has strengthened the democracy in an effort to ensuring citizens especially youths and women are carried along in all channel of leadership.

He called on the decampees to put aside nepotism and glorification of corrupt leaders, saying the interest of the state and Nigeria shall be put first above individual aspirations.

Earlier speaking, leader of the delegation, Waziri Dumi said their unanimous decision to defect to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) followed due consultation with their followers at the grassroot and Governor Bala’s outstanding performance in infrastructure.

He said the delegation will continue to mobilize and canvass votes for candidates under the platform of the PDP considering the Party’s blueprint which according to him will be beneficial to citizenry