[Update] Breaking News: Ikenga Imo’s Home Under Attack, Brother Held Hostage

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere’s house in Akokwa Ideato have been invaded by members of Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s ebubeagu militia, masked armed gunmen with tiger squad on their dress and face covered gunmen in police camouflage uniform shooting and holding Ikenga’s brother Ikedi Ikeagwuonu hostage to show them Ikenga location/whereabouts

Some news just in has it gunmen armed with explosives have attacked the home of Ikenga Ugochinyere in Ideato.

The PDP Publicity Secretary Collins Opurozu confirmed this in a telephone conversation with 247ureports.com

Details however are still sketchy. This will be the third time Ugochinyere has been attacked. The first was at his campaign launch when his supporters traveling in his car were attacked, few days later his house was attacked. That attacked left three people dead and many cars burnt.