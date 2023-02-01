“They came with 4 Sienna cars…” —Police explain how gunmen attacked Anambra INEC office, police station

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has explained how unidentified gunmen attacked the Idemili South Local Government Area office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ojoto in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the attack in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka, in which he also explained that the gunmen equally attacked the a Police Divisional Police Headquarters in Nnobi, also in Idemili South Local Government Area, during which a casualty was recorded.

Narrating how the attacks happened and the actions of the Command, he said: “Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office in Idemili South, Ojoto, and Nnobi Police Station.

“The hoodlums, who came in their numbers at about 1:45 a.m. today with four unmarked Sienna cars, armed with improvised explosive devices, and petrol bombs, invaded the INEC office, the police station and a residential building within the station.

“Unfortunately, a 16-year-old boy who is a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men, while another 15-year-old girl sustained gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.”