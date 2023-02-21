Presidential Election: Endorsement Of Obi Sacrosanct, Says PANDEF

Advertisement

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) says the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, is sacrosanct.

The National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Ken Robinson, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Leader of PANDEF and elder statesman, Edwin Clark, had in January endorsed Obi and the affirmation by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) on Feb. 2.

The statement reads: “The attention of PANDEF has been drawn to certain gibberish in the media, regarding the forum’s endorsement of Obi, credited to a purported Youth Wing of the forum.

“PANDEF urges the public to disregard the reported rejection of Obi’s endorsement by the so-called youths.

“It is borne out of infantile musings.

“In the first place, PANDEF does not have “wings”.

“The forum maintains a consolidated framework at the national, state and local government levels.

The statement adds: “For the avoidance of doubt, PANDEF stands by the endorsement of Obi by our national leader, Clark, and the affirmation by SMBLF.

“Without equivocation, PANDEF’s endorsement of Obi is sacrosanct.

“PANDEF will not be distracted by the misdemeanor but would instead intensify efforts to ensure Obi’s victory in the Niger Delta region.

“The forum cautions youths in the region not to succumb to the antics of greedy politicians and shun all acts of violence before, during and after the forthcoming elections.”