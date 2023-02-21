{Interview] Cyprus-Based Nigerian Artiste Hails Enugu As Good Starting Point

Advertisement

Jedai, born Ikechukwu Chukwuebuka Jerrydim on the 23rd of July in Enugu State Nigeria, is an Afro-Fusion, Alte Artist. Jedai has always had a humble beginning, he was always a hustler growing up and never settled for less. Living in the hood (Achara Layout) will teach you a lot of things he said in one of his recent interviews. With Hit singles like Haba Mallam, Ferrari, Fantasize, the Cyprus-based Artiste has been in the entertainment industry for a while now. Apart from music, He is also Fantastic Entrepreneur which is mostly where he is when not in the studio. He is the Owner and Chairman of 231 Group of companies with businesses in the oil and gas industry, real estate industry and the entertainment industry where his record label 231 Records, he is currently a signed artist. With sold out shows in Cyprus where he has performed on the same stage with Artists like Tion Wayne, and Top DJs like DJ kaywise, he is taking over the stage as not just an Artiste but also a fluent business man. In this interview with our correspondent, TONY OKAFOR, Jedai, shares his experience in Cyprus as well as advantages of growing up in Enugu.

Excerpt

What is it like being an artiste in Cyprus?

It’s been an amazing experience. Cyprus is such a beautiful, peaceful country. They vibe to our Afrobeats and jam it everywhere. Cyprus also has great artistes like Genie KG, Duke Power and some other soft artistes. We all making our own type of music for our audience worldwide.

How do you combine music business and oil and gas?

Well there’s a time for everything. I’m always available for my business. I have a good team as well. Music is something I can do anywhere. I’ve hummed some hit jams in my car while driving and recording myself and it ended up becoming a good song. As for my Other businesses, I handle them as I should. I take my time and also let the team do their job.

What do you have in stall for your city Enugu?

Some great things coming. Can’t really go into details but Enugu is a great place with lots of potentials. I grew up in Enugu, I be Alitalia boy. Ogbe thoroughly. Haha! But for sure, growing up in the hood is really an orientation on its own.

Who inspires you both musically and business wise?

I started music doing rap Before I was able to shift. I’m an Afro fussion, Alte Artist but I’m sure I still have bars left in there somewhere. I draw inspiration from my a lot of things. My environment, the people, their voice, nature, sounds, some weird things I don’t even know how they end up inspiring me but it did. Business wise, you have the Jowis, the Obis, the Vintage Lux interiors, you have the likes of E money…these are men one can look up to to at least have a standard while aspiring to be even better in many more efficient ways.

What are the challenges you face in your world that you would like to be fixed?

Everyone has one challenge or the other they would like fixed so I’m not an exception. I have many but I am very grateful for where i am and I keep growing. I would love more people to hear my music, would love more people to be in houses they can afford, would love to sign more artists into 231 Records. Would love to have more reach where people can use 231 Gas. I want 231 Gas to be in every home…so many things I can say is a challenge but then I am always working hard to eliminate as much as possible in the most legit, peaceful and smart way.