Jumoke Akande joins Avanti Communications as Chief Marketing Officer

Advertisement

Jumoke Akande today joins Avanti Communications (“Avanti”) as Chief Marketing Officer.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Based in Avanti’s new offices in Lagos, Nigeria, Akande will be working closely with Avanti’s teams across the globe. She will be responsible for developing an integrated channel strategy across key sectors including mobility, enterprise, defence and education.

Akande’s new role will be pivotal in accelerating Avanti’s roll out across Africa.

Libby Barr, COO – Customer at Avanti Communications, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jumoke to our growing team of senior executives in Nigeria. Jumoke is a proven leader with over 20 years’ experience in marketing and joins us at an exciting time.

“What stood out about Jumoke was her extensive experience managing teams across markets and launching large-scale campaigns in Africa. We can’t wait to see her strategic insight in action in this newly created role. Her experience will be vital in helping Avanti reach its growth ambitions over the next few years.”

Prior to joining Avanti, Akande was an Associate Director at GICL/IHS Towers where she oversaw their fibre and rural telephony marketing strategy. She has also held senior roles atMainOne, Dell Technologies and consulted for leading MNOs in Africa including MTN Nigeria.