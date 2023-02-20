Breaking News: Bomb Blast In Kogi, INEC Office On Fire

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources in Okene indicate that a bomb blast had gone off in Kogi State. The bomb blast was reported to have occurred in the city of Okene at about 10pm.

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] was reported to have been hit heavily by the bomb. The INEC office according to available information have been destroyed. Documents and other sensitive contents of the offices are said to have also been destroyed.

The bomb blast comes against an unfolding tussle between the President of the federal government of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and some of the current APC Governors, of which includes the Governor of Kogi State – Yahaya Bello. The tussle concerns the implementation of the monetary policy over the newly redesigned naira notes.

No information is available on any casualties.

Stay tuned