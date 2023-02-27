INEC Rigged Election Scientifically – Timi Frank

Advertisement

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, on Monday, strongly condemned the ongoing large-scale manipulation of the results of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in collaboration with Nigeria’s security agencies.

Frank in a statement in Abuja called on Nigerians to reject the results, demand for their cancellation and reordering of fresh presidential and National Assembly election.

He insisted that INEC scientifically rigged the much anticipated poll whose outcome Nigerians had hoped would birth a new dawn in the country.

He said INEC deliberately delayed the release of the Presidential and National Assembly election results to give the ruling APC room to doctor the results to favour their candidates.

He said the commission just like in 2019, has upturned the will of the people. “What they told Nigerians is that results would be transmitted from the polling units to the server, as we speak, the results are not on the INEC’s server! What changed?,” he said.

“INEC has scientifically rigged the election through deliberate delay in announcing results and failure to electronically transmit the results as promised.

“They fraudulently ensured that APC won with very wide margin in states where they are popular while opposition parties could only only manage slim margin of win in states they are popular.

“The question INEC must answer is if the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu can be disgraced and defeated in his stronghold in Lagos State and his home state of Osun – how come he is being awarded huge vote figures in the northern parts of the country?

“We have also seen how state government officials in Rivers and Kaduna state have been intimidating INEC officials to upturn polls in favour of the ruling party.

“It is on record that election results in Gombe and Bauchi States where the Peoples Democratic Party is clearly ahead are now being changed in favour of the APC,” he said.

He lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari has disappointed Nigerians by allowing INEC to once again conduct the worst election in the history the country which has brought shame to Nigeria in the eyes of the international community.

According to Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, the ruling party heavily compromised INEC and the security agencies with inducements to do their bidding for which Buhari should be held accountable.

Frank said: “Buhari promised to leave a legacy of free, fair and credible elections but the ongoing manipulation of election results and thwarting of the expressed will of Nigerians in Saturday’s election is highly reprehensible and posterity will judge him for this attempt to plunge the country into what may turn out as another four years of clueless and incompetent administration.

“He has allowed INEC to sell the will of the people and thereby further mortgaged the future of unborn Nigerian children.

“He promised to leave a legacy of credible

election but Saturday’s poll whose results are presently being manipulated in favour of the ruling party, would rank as the worst election ever conducted in the country.

“Posterity will judge him as the President who conducted the most fraudulent election in the history of the country and that is what he will be remembered for after leaving office.”

He called on “all well meaning Nigerians at home and abroad and all lovers of democracy to massively reject the outcome of the 2023 presidential and National Assembly poll results in Nigeria.”

He also called for all those responsible for the ongoing massive rigging to be held accountable.

He also called on the international community especially election observers to reveal the truth they gathered from the field and those who won the respective elections and to sanction those now stealing the peoples mandate accordingly.