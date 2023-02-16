Group Alleges Uzodimma, Imo CP’s Involvement In Attack On Ikenga’s House, Seizure Of Campaign Materials

Advertisement

Raises alarm over alleged plot to cause more violence, seeks IGP’s intervention

A group, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on the Intervention of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Akali, on what could be best described as collaborative plots and attacks being allegedly masterminded by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and the State Police Commissioner, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Second Spokesperson of the group, Mark Adebayo, and in which they also accused the Imo CP of collaborating with the ruling party in the state to seize voter education and campaign materials belonging to the opposition party as well as detaining and torturing those in possession of the materials for six days without charging them to Court or releasing them.

To corroborate their claims, the also released a video footage of the third attack on country home of its Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, by unknown Gunmen. The attack, which happened in February 7, 2023 was the third attack being launched on Ugochinyere’s house, and came less than one month after the second attack, which happened in January 14, during which at least four people were killed, including his uncle, while many property including houses and over thirty vehicles worth over one billion naira were destroyed.

The viral video shows the heavily-armed attackers wielding their guns, machetes, charms and other dangerous weapons, as they invaded the house in commando. It was also observed that, the hoodlums, when they could not find Ikenga in the house, resorted to terrorizing occupants of the house, stealing of property, planting incriminating items and destruction of property, including bursting overhead water tanks and industrial size generators.

Speaking through the press release at their conference in Abuja, the group also accused the Imo State Governor, Uzodimma and the State Police Commissioner of knowing more than they are willing to say on the attack. They further alleged that from the video, some officers of the Imo State Police Command, officers of the Ebubeagu Security Network, and at least one officer from the Force Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, were identified from amongst the attackers.

Consequent upon the allegation, the group, therefore, called on the IGP to immediately investigate the attack, which they said, will also help to unravel the mystery behind Unknown Gunmen in Imo State.

On the seizure and arrest of the the conveyors of the campaign materials, Mr. Adebayo also revealed that the lawyer who went to secure the bail of the arrestees was also arrested and detained, but was released after three days.

According to him, the Imo Police Commissioner shielded those responsible for voter register manipulation in the state, but only went ahead to charge innocent INEC staff to Court, a case, he said, was struck out by the court for lack of evidence.

The group also raised alarm over alleged fresh plot by the Imo State Police Command to frame Ikenga for terrorism and election rigging, accused the Police Commissioner of being a tool in the hands of Imo State Government officials. It went further to accuse Imo State Police Command of fabricating pre election rigging charges against Ikenga, even as it warned that the plot will not see the light of the day.

While calling for the immediate transfer of the Imo Police Commissioner for his involvement in the attacks on Ikenga and for his involvement in politics, the group also called on the IGP to restrict the CP and Governor Uzodimma from going to Ideato Local Government Area on election day, as the duo are allegedly plotting to perpetrate violence in the area on the day.

They also called for the interventions of both Local and Foreign election observers, foreign missions and security agencies, urging them to note and ensure that no violence erupts in Ideato Local Government Area, especially on the election day; as, according to them, the area has been in view for election-related violence, especially on the day of the election.