Breaking: Labor Party Issues Official Statement On INEC Officials Refusing To Upload Presidential Election Results In Lagos, Delta

The National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, has raised alarm on the impunity that is presently happening across the entire Lagos state where the results of the presidential elections collated in various polling units in the state are not being uploaded to the Central Server.

According to Julius Abure, the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in connivance with the security agencies, are claiming that the BVAS have suddenly developed a fault and, therefore cannot function.

Abure said that information from the party’s field men has it that in places like Agege, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, and Ibeju Lekki, amongst others where results shows that Labour Party won convincingly, the INEC officials claim that the BVAS suddenly developed fault.

This fault is only when it concerns uploading results of the presidential election.

According to him, “Information reaching me has it that in Lagos, they have refused to upload the results for the presidential election, they have uploaded that of the Senate and House of Representatives but for the presidential, they have refused.

And they are using the police to drive our agents and supporters out of the place. And they said that they have firm instructions from INEC headquarters not to upload.

“For example, in Kosofe, they put the collation centre in a Local Government Area Headquarters. The place is surrounded by APC and people are afraid of their life. They are not uploading, they said that they have been giving instruction to insist that the BVAS is faulty.

“And most of the places we won, but they have refused to upload.

“As I speak, APC officials are in Yaba office of INEC negotiating with the officials. What I have said now is happening in Agege, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, we have this situation all over.

“In Ibeju Lekki, our local government chairman who attempted to stop them was arrested by the police.”

Abure said that a similar situation is playing out across the collation centres in Delta State.

He, however, called on INEC to ensure that only genuine and verifiable results generated from the various polling units should be uploaded.

He also called on the police to help this democracy to work and should resist the lure by the politicians to mar the gains of democracy by refusing to be used to deny Nigerians their choice of leaders.

Barrister Julius Abure

National Chairman

Labour Party

25-02-2023