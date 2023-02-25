INEC Adhoc Staff Beaten To Coma For Thumb Printing In Abuja

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com from security officials in Abuja indicate that the INEC Adhoc staff may have been compromised by political parties to subvert the electoral process.

In the Lugbe community in Abuja at the primary school polling unit 009, voting was said to have not taken place.

According to information received, he Adhoc staff did not arrive the voting venue. This was as the would-be voters assembled to cast their vote. After having waited from the morning hours, one of the INEC staff arrived without the ballot papers. They claimed they were not given ballot papers.

Through the watchful eyes of some vigilante resident, they sighted one of the INEC Adhoc staff, a youth corper, locked in one of the classes. He was has thumb printing almost all the ballot papers for the ruling party of the All Progressive Congress [APC].

As a result, they crowd began beating him. According to an eyewitness, “they have beaten hell out of him…..I just pray he doesn’t die“.

This unit has over 6000 registered voters.