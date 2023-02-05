Fulani Herders, Not Police, Returned The Four Kidnapped Students In Nasarawa – Investigation

Advertisement

By Rabiu Omaku

An authority in Doma Local Government and concerned indigents of Doma Local Government has opened a can of worms surrounding a press statement released by the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police concerning the rescued four Primary school pupils of Local Government Education Authority in Al-waza community of Doma Local Government. The pupils were brought to the Authority by a team of Fulani herdsmen not police.

An impeccable source who pleaded anonymity from the community confirmed that Fulani herdsman brought the pupils to vigilante in Doka community of Doma Local Government.

“I called you Journalist to inform you of the escaped of four of our children who are in captivity for two weeks, and I want you to know that police have no hands in the rescue of the pupils who are presently at the Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital, Lafia with the Council Chairman.”

According to gathered information, four out of the six abducted school pupils in Al-waza community of Nasarawa State escaped from the hands of their abductors through Doka forest in the late hours of Thursday night.

The escaped pupils were brought to the community by a concerned Fulani herder.

The names of the escaped pupils are – Dominion Alhaji, Success Emmanuel, Awazi Emmanuel and Success Ogah.

The executive Chairman of Doma Local Government Arc. Ahmed Usman Sarki thanked God for rescuing the pupils alive. He hinted that no compensation was paid to the kidnappers. He recalled that the six school pupils in Al-waza community were kidnapped two weeks ago.

The pupils have since been reunited with their families in Al-waza community of Doma Local Government.