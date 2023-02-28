APC Wins Toro Federal Constituency Election In Bauchi State

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ismail Dabo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Toro Federal Constituency election in Bauchi state.

Returning Officer of the election, Harami Adamu from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, made the declaration on Monday in Toro Local Government Area of the State.

He said that the APC candidate polled 46,691 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Tilde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 26,737 votes.

He disclosed that Isa Kufai of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled a total of 13,333votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law, Ismail Dabo of APC is hereby declared winner and is returned elected as the member representing Toro Federal Constituency in this 2023 general election,” he said.