Anger, Pains As Buhari Declares N1,000, N500 Notes Illegal Tenders

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

A fiery cleric, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has expressed displeasure over a declaration yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari that the old N1,000 and N500 notes should cease to be legal tenders with effect from yesterday.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

He therefore asked the national assembly to invoke the powers conferred on them by the relevant sections of the Nigerian Constitution to impeach President Buhari for starving Nigerians to death in the name of checkmating vote buying through new naira notes swap.

Bishop Udeh who is also the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (aka “By Fire By Fire”), Nnewi, Anambra state, said the Central Bank, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele should be booted out of office and possibly prosecuted for inhuman treatment to Nigerians.

He said it is quite disheartening that Nigerians are roaming the streets in an endless search for new naira notes and both Buhari and Emefiele are busy telling them to have patience and wait for the stability of the new naira notes when the masses are dying of hunger and starvation.

He said more worrisome is the fact that the federal government refused to obey the Supreme Court order to allow the old naira notes coexist with the new notes till February 22 when the Apex court is expected to give a final verdict on the suit filed by three state governors against the federal government as it concerns the new naira notes.

On the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, lesder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Bishop Udeh also accused the federal government of deliberately keeping Kanu in perpetual detention at the DSS facility in order to create a sit-at-home scenario that will lead to disenfranchisement of greater majority of Ndigbi who incidentally are the

supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi on the election day.

He wondered why the federal government should decide to disobey the Appeal Court order which ruled that Kanu should be released unconditionally since last year, adding that the interpretation of the government disobedience to court order could mean that government is deliberately keeping him in detention so that out of fear Ndigbo will not come out that election day to vote for Peter Obi.

He revealed that in the spiritual realm, he saw an Army general dressing up as if he is the president of Nigeria and he woke up and started praying against military coup in Nigeria.

He declared: “let what I saw in the spiritual realm where an army general is dressing up not manifest in the physical realm as a military coup because we all are aware that the worst civilian rule is batter than a military regime”.