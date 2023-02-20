Anambra Police Confirm Attack on Another Station, Say 2 Suspected Gunmen Captured Alive

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed a fresh attack on one of its facilities by unidentified gunmen.

The gunmen, in the early hours of Monday, attacked the Awada Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, barely 24 hours after six other gunmen were gunned down by police operatives as they attempted to attack a Divisional Police Headquarters at Nkwelle-Ezunaka.

Confirming the Monday attack, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said the gunmen arrived at about 2.am with different kinds of arms and ammunition.

He said, “Today, 20/02/2023, at about 02:20 am, gunmen, suspected to be IPOB/ESN attacked Awada Police Station in Idemilli North L.G.A. of Anambra State using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and automatic firearms.

“In response to the attack, police operatives attached to Anambra State Command engaged the assailants jointly with troops from 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigeria Army, in a gun duel and three members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN were fatally wounded while three Kalashnikov rifles and one Automatic Pump Action gun were recovered from them. Other items recovered from the assailants include a brown Lexus 330 with reg. no. GWA 415BB ABJ, one unregistered KYMCO motorcycle suspected to be stolen properties, charms and other incriminating items.”

He also revealed that two males suspected to be part of the gunmen were captured alive by the security operatives, while four police officers paid the supreme.

“During a mop-up operation by police/military operatives, two male suspects reasonably believed to have participated in the attack were apprehended. Regrettably, four police operatives paid the supreme price while a section of the station, one police patrol vehicle and three exhibit vehicles parked in the premises were set ablaze by petrol bombs thrown into the station by the assailants,” he said.

DSP Tochukwu also explained the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng E. Echeng has visited and conducted spot assessments on the scene, after which he ordered the immediate deployment of all the Command’s operational/investigative assets to track down fleeing members of the murderous gang.

According to him, the Police Commissioner further appealed to residents of Awada and the good people of Anambra State to remain calm as the police, in collaboration with sister agencies, will not rest on its oars until the criminal elements tormenting the state are brought to justice.