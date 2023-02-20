Six Feared Dead, Two Captured Alive, As Gunmen Attack Another Police Station in Anambra, Cart Away Guns

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely 24 hours after six gunmen were neutralized by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command during an attack on a police facility in the state, gunmen have again attacked another police station in the state.

The attack, which occured in the early hours of Monday happened at Awada police station in Onitsha area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen who stormed the station in cars, came in their numbers, armed with with petrol bombs and other kinds of weapons, with which they launched attack on the police facility.

Although, the exact number of casualties is yet to ascertained, reports say that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and two other officers attached to the station paid the supreme price during the attack, while three of the unknown gunmen were also neutralized by the police.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity also alleged that the gunmen set the station on fire after carting away guns and ammunition therein.

Another resident of the area revealed that the security operatives also caught two of the gunmen alive after killing three of them.

The source said, “It was terrible last night for people living close to Awada police station, it’s as if war has come close to us. Gun shot nobi here, different sound nawaa ooo

“This morning, I inquire that the unknown gunmen invaded the station, set some part of the station on fire, kill three policeman which included DPO Isiowulu police station, newly recruited constable and one inspector.

“With the help of the military men that surface, Police were able to kill three of the gunmen, capture two red-handed.”

Confirming the attack, the Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, in a statement titled, “End of the road for another gang of murderers and arsonists” said two AK 47 and vehicles used for the failed operation were recovered.

He said, “Again, in the early hours of today 20/02/23 these evil people, arsonist and murderers (UGM), made another deadly attempt to burn down Awada Police Station, near Obosi, Anambra State.

“They were repelled by gallant security personnel with 3 members of the gang taken down after exchange of gun battle

“Two AK 47 were recovered with the vehicles used for the failed operation by the gang.”

Howebeit, the reactions of the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu on the attack could not be gotten, as his number was yet to connect as at the time of this publication.