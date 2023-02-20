In Anambra, Corps Member Declared Wanted over Arm Possession, Impersonation

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, has been declared wanted in Anambra State over offences unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and impersonation.

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu announced this in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka on Monday.

According to him, the 26-year-old corps member, with State Code Number AN/22A/3323, is serving with the State Police Command as his Place of Primary Assignment (PPA). He added that suspect is “positively identified, involved/mentioned in an ongoing investigation in the Command.”

He appealed to the members of the public who have vital any information about the whereabouts of Mr. Daniel to report to the nearest police station or contact the PPRO, even as he assured of guaranteed confidentiality and protection of the informant’s identity.