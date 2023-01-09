USA Lawmaker Demands Immediate Release Of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

Advertisement

The continued detention of the freedom fighter, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari continues to garner international condemnation by developed countries and by international bodies. The latest of condemnation comes from a lawmaker from United State of America [USA] – representing the District 39 in the Texas House of Representative – Jarvis Johnson who recently spoke out in a press statement titled “Representative Johnson speaks out against oppression within the Nigerian Government and the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The press statement dated January 9, 2023 was made available to 247ureports.com the legal counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Barrister Aloy Ajimako. In the press statement, the USA lawmaker wrote;

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is the foremost Freedom Fighter for the rights of oppressed people in Nigeria. For over 19 months, after he was kidnapped in Kenya, tortured, and illegally taken to Nigeria, he has been in solitary confinement. In July 2022, a United Nations Working Group, after its deliberations on his matter, called for his unconditional release. The Nigerian Government has not complied. In October 22, several Nigerian trial and appeals courts, acquitted and discharged him of all the bogus charges levied against him by the Nigerian government. The Nigerian government has refused to obey the orders of its own courts, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in solitary confinement enforced by its Secret Police”.

The Congressman who is considered one of the foremost voices for the oppressed in the USA and within the minority communities – continued to add that “Mazi Kanu’s health conditions have been ignored by Nigeria’s Secret Police. He has been denied access to his doctors and to the regular supply of his medications. His health has increasingly detoriorated, and it is now feared that he may die in solitary confinement”.

“Mazi Kanu’s only offence is that he is the leading advocate for the freedom of all oppressed Nigerians, and for a referendum on the Biafran issue. The right of free speech including political advocacy is a cornerstone of all democracies. At a time when democracy is threatened globally, it is imperative that we all join hands to protect Mazi Kanu’s right of freedom of speech. The illegal kidnaping, torture, and solitary confinement of Mazi Kanu offends our democratic norms. So does the willful disobedience of the judgments of its own courts by the Nigerian government”

“I am demanding for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The government of Nigeria needs to comply with the UN Mandate and the Orders of its own Courts. The Nigerian government is carrying out another form of genocide, one citizen at a time. I am calling on the American government to get involved to stop this genocide. We have protected other countries around this world to help vulnerable populations; we need to do the same for Nigeria and it’s Biafran citizens.”

–