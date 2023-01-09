Continuity In Government, Key To Development Says Gawuna

Advertisement

Kano State Deputy Governor and APC Governorship Candidate,Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has said that continuity in government policies and programmes are key to achieving good results.

He made the statement in his address at the fund raising dinner organised for him by his friends which held at the International Conference Centre,Abuja.

Gawuna pointed out that the experience he garnered in public service has provided him with the knowledge to hit the ground running when elected as Governor of Kano State.

He noted that the laudable policies and programmes executed by the present administration in the State in the areas of Agriculture,Education,Security,Health,Infrastructure,Economy,Women and Youths have made impact in the lives of the people of Kano.

The APC Governorship Flagbearer added such programmes require continuity in order to enhance a sustainable development.

“My experience is crucial, I am prepared to give all I have learnt over the years to serve our State”.

“Our commitment is to ensure sustainance of good governance where everyone has equal opportunity to success through creation of an environment where businesses will thrive in Kano.”

The Deputy Governor also appreciates his friends for organising the event.

Speaking,Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje explains in selecting Dr.Gawuna and his running-mate Alh.Murtala Sule Garo the APC in Kano considered capacity,human relations,capability,honesty,humility,dedication and loyalty attributes.

The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State,Simon Bako Lalong described Nasiru Gawuna as a committed APC member who possessed qualities to govern Kano State.

He urged Kano people to come out enmass and vote for APC during the general elections in the country.

Those that attended the occasion include the Minister of Defence Gen.Bashir Magashi,Minister of State for Works and Housing Alh.Umar El-Yakub,Members of the National Assembly,Speaker Kano House of Assembly Engr.Hamisu Chidari and members,Deputy National Chairman of the APC Sen.Abubakar Kyari,State Chairman of the APC Alh.Abdullahi Abbas and members of the business community.