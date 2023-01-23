Update: Gunmen behead Imo LGA chairman after collecting ransom

Advertisement

The Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu, has been beheaded.

This is after paying his abductors N6m ransom.

The council boss was kidnapped alongside two others on Friday after his home at Imoko community in Arondizuogu area of the LGA was razed.

He was shot before he was whisked away by his abductors.

Our correspondent gathered that the sole administrator was beheaded on Sunday.

Videos of his beheading surfaced online on Sunday evening.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that investigation was on going.