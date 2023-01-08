Ronaldo writes motivational message ahead of Al-Nassr debut

Al-Nassr’s new signing, Cristiano Ronaldo is all but set to make his debut for the club as he prepares for a new chapter in his footballing career.
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent a few days ago after his contract with Manchester United was terminated last November.
The Portugal captain made headlines with his move to the Saudi Arabian club.
The 37-year-old is currently serving a two-match ban because of the time he smashed an Everton fan’s phone out of his hand whilst leaving the pitch at Goodison Park last year.
In a post via his Instagram account on Saturday, Ronaldo posted a picture of him training with the caption: “Make every workout count.”
Al-Nassr’s next two matches are against Al-Shabab and Ettifaq on 14 and 22 of January.