APC rally: North-East, North-West youths tackle Atiku campaign organization

By Abdulateef Bamgbose

A group under the North – EAST, NORTH – West Coalition Group for Tinubu/ Shetima has challenged the Atiku Abubakar campaign Organization to mobilize enough supporters like the Tinubu campaign has drawn in Kano state over the weekend.

Reacting to the allegations of ” Rented” crowd by a spokesperson to the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Dino Melaye, at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, the leader of the group and an All Progressive Congress ( APC), Chieftain from Bauchi, Dr. Garus Gololo, described the allegations as laughable ” For those familiar with the antecedents of APC in Kano state, and eight years of Atiku as Vice President, the gathering in Kano state rally was a re affirmative of the support for the All Progressive Congress ( APC), presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate”

” We challenge Atiku and Dino Melaye to rent such mammoth crowd in not even Kano but Adamawa state and Kogi state”

Gololo described the purported renovation by Governor Fintiri of Adamawa state to stop the All Progressive Congress ( APC), Campaign in the state as a joke taking too far

” We have expirience this in Edo, but that will not stop APC. How could a state Governor think of stopping a presidential visit because he is clinging to a straw ahead of 2023?”

” The records are there, Atiku could not tar or rehabilitate the Road to his resident, Buhari has done it. So by tomorrow when they resident turn out you said rented”

” The North – East Coalition is on the second phase of it’s campaign in the North – East despite the cash crunch over 2000 members are on ground in Adamawa state, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno and Gombe to work and campaign for senator Binani, that APC Candidate in Adamawa state, Governor Buni, in Yobe, Governor Zulum in Borno and Air vice marshall Sadiq, these are candidates with track record in their states” Gololo said