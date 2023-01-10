Withheld Results: Lawmaker Tackles WAEC, Threatens Legal Action

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Law maker representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, at the National Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, (OON), Monday threatened to institute a legal action against the West African Examination Council, WAEC, over the seizure of some results belonging to Ebonyi indigenes.

The House of Representatives member who was displeased by the development called on the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to sanction WAEC over what it describes as the Council’s derailment from it’s administrative mandate.

Disclosing this in a statement, Ogah wondered why students of Ebonyi State origin should be made to undergo such difficult situation after registration/writing WAEC examination with their counterpart from other States of the Federation.

He added that if the development was not given the attention it requires, it could lead to youth restiveness and proliferation of other social vices among youths in the State.

Ogah stated, “I want to call on the West African Examination Council, WAEC, to immediately release the remaining part of the results belonging to indigenes of Ebonyi State.

The statement reads in part: “I urge WAEC to reverse the N500, 000 sanction placed on the affected schools as there are no evidence supporting the fact that there was any form of malpractice carried out by the schools.

“During the conduct of such examination, WAEC has examination supervisors, invigilators and general supervisors who oversee the examination. These categories of individuals never cancel the examination when it took place.

“What is the rationale of releasing part of the WAEC results and withholding part? We want the part being withheld by WAEC to be released as those remaining are critical subjects.

“I have consulted my lawyers to institute legal action against WAEC if it refuses to rescind its decision.

“We want to call on the Minister of Education to call on WAEC to provide the Federal Government with evidence of payment of Education tax and how it has applied the Federal character policy in its administrative activities.

“WAEC is supposed to show evidence of taxes paid to the Federal Government as they usually make billions of naira annually in the conduct of various examinations.

“I call on the Minister of Education to sanction WAEC for failure to operate within the perimeters of its mandate,” Ogah added.