Breaking News: Gunmen Attack Another Community In Anambra Killing One Security Agent

Advertisement

The spate of violence gripping the communities of Anambra State appear on a steady rise as the community turns to face the new year. Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that another community in Anambra State was attacked by the marauding agents of bloody violence.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

On the 4th of January 2023 it occurred. Precisely at minutes after 1am in the morning, the agents of violence struck at Ndikokwu village in Uli community located in the southern district of Anambra State.

According to information gathered from the community, the unknown gunmen arrived in cars and motorcycles with assorted arms and ammunitions. They numbered over 25 and the attack was quick and rehearsed.

They attacked the Anambra Vigilante Service [AVS] office in Uli, located inside the compound of the vigilante Chairman, Mr Arinze Ilobi killing a member of the AVS and setting the AVS office and vehicles on fire.

According to eyewitness,the gunmen escaped through Ubahudara axis in Oru West LGA.

Stay tuned