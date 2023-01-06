INEC sets up committees for national situation room, collation centre

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has established committees for National Situation Room and Collation Centre for the 2023 general elections.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, on Thursday in Abuja.

Okoye said that INEC at its weekly meeting on Thursday, deliberated on several issues, including the venue for the national situation room and collation centre for the 2023 general elections.

Okoye said that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, would head the Collaboration Secretariat Committee, National Chairman while the National Commissioner, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, would chair the Situation Room Committee.

”As general elections approach, the commission establishes a national situation room and collation centre where the results of presidential elections are collated.

”Once again, the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja will serve as the venue for this important exercise,” he stated.

Okoye said that the commission also established two committees for the purpose.

He stated, ”First is the Collation Secretariat, where presidential election results from the states will be collated.

“This will be headed by the chairman of the commission, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election. In addition, a few technical staff will assist him.

”The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee.

”This shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers, media, etc.”

Okoye said that the committee members were National Commissioners: Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, and Festus Okoye; director of electoral operations; ICT; Planning and Monitoring.

Others were: directors of security; election and party monitoring; international cooperation and protocol; research; health services as well as director estate, works and transport.

Also listed as members of the committee were chief technical adviser to the chairman; special adviser to the chairman; chief press secretary to the chairman; while director of the Commission Secretariat will serve as Secretary.

Okoye said the situation room and collation centre committee was inaugurated by Yakubu, who charged it to start work in earnest and to discharge its responsibilities diligently.