Arewa Group Congratulates Ex-IG, Arase Appointment As Chairman Police Service Commission

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Arewa Youths Group for Peace and security has congratulated former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase on his appointment as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission. in a statement signed by national Chairman of the group Alhaji salihu magaji described Arase’s appointment as a step in the right direction, adding that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in reforming the Nigeria Police to be more effective, efficient and performance driven.

“Let me seize this medium to congratulate Mr Solomon Arase on his recent appointment, This is a good step by President Buhari and I have no doubt in my mind that his appointment will provide the necessary leadership that will not only reposition the Police Force to provide top notch security for Nigerians but also sharpen its image,”.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Solomon Arase, a former Inspector-General of Police, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).The President asked the Senate to confirm his nomination as enshrined in the 1999 constitution Mr Arase, who hails from Edo State, retired as the head of the Nigeria Police about in 2014 a year after Mr Buhari assumed office. He was appointed IGP by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Arase will succeed Musiliu Smith, another former IGP who resigned under controversial circumstances last year. Before his appointment as IGP, Mr Arase was head of the topmost intelligence gathering unit of the Nigerian Police, the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau. Born in 1956 in Edo State, he attended Ahmadu Bello University and graduated with a political science degree in 1980. He was recruited into the Nigerian Police a year after on 1 December, 1981.

Mr Arase served in various capacities – as Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State as well and in the intelligence gathering unit as Assistant Inspector General of Police He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence Academy and had served in Namibia during the United Nations peacekeeping operation.