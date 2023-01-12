Breaking News (Update): Unknown Gunmen Attacks Secretariat In Anambra, 4 Dead, One Beheaded

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com from Anambra State indicates the insecurity in Anambra State continues to evade the grips of the State and Federal government. This is as the attacks in Anambra State have continued unabated and as the courage of the attacking gunmen continues to grow in boldness.

In the early hours of January 12, 2022, the notorious gunmen struck again at a community in Anambra State. This time they struck the secretariat of the Ihiala Local Government Area [LGA]. The attackers first engaged the vigilante men who were securing the secretariat in a gun duel. it resulted in the death of three [3] vigilante men and the death of one the gunmen.

The surrounding neighbours who spoke to 247ureports.com described the attack as “heavy”. One of the community members stated, “The gun fire was non-stop.”

Immediately following the gun fire, the gunmen proceeded to unleash mayhem and display of pure angst.

They began setting fire to many of the buildings at the secretariat. According to an eyewitness account, the LGA administrative block was burnt, the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] Office was burnt, the Health office building was burnt, the Youth Corpers [NYSC] Office was burnt, the Education Office was completely burnt, and the National Civil Defense Office was also burnt.

The gunmen escaped.

Some witnesses explained that the gunmen came from across the State – in Imo State near the border in Orlu. However it was gathered that shortly after the escape, the Nigerian security authorities arrived.

Ihiala environs remains a hotbed for unknown gunmen.

Read police report below:

Following the Police/Military operations ongoing in ihaila and its neighboring town, the Operatives responding to a distress call at about 2:55 am, today 12/1/2023 of an attack on Ihiala local government headquarters, neutralize one of the attackers, recovered *two locally made IED luncher, seven undenoted IED, forty pieces of live cartridges, fifteen live 7.62MM Ak47 ammunition, knives, charms, and other dangerous weapons.*

The attackers had already murdered, three vigilante operatives on duty, beheaded one and set five buildings ablaze with IED and petrol bombs. The joint force operatives engaged the arsonist/attackers, and obstructed them from causing further damages, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

The bodies of the victims were recovered and joint operations are still ongoing. Further development shall be communicated, please.

*DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, PPRO Anambra State Police Command*