Another Gunmen Attack Leaves One Dead In Anambra

Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources within the community of Nwafia indicates that unidentified gunmen has gundown and killed another person in Anambra State.

The body of the victim was recovered from inside a red vehicle where the killers abandoned the dead body.

According to available report, the police recovered the abandoned red Toyota Camry vehicle with reg No AGL 525 GA found along Umunze road.

An immediate search was conducted in the vehicle, and the lifeless body of a young man with marks of violence and with suspected gunshot injury was found in the car.

Further inquiries made revealed that the victim is one Mr. Udoka Eze ‘M’ aged 50yrs from Iyiafor Village, Owerezukala. He was confirmed dead by a doctor when taken to the hospital and the body has been deposited at the morgue.

Investigation has since commenced.

The police Command in Anambra has since called on the witnesses of this incident to come forward with information that will assist in the ongoing investigation and patrols have been intensified in the area.

