Anambra South: Danger For Sen. Uba, Eselu Uga As Agbasimelo Endorses Uzor For Senate

By Toby Chuks

The quest by the member representing Anambra South Senatorial zone in the National Assembly Senator Ifeanyi Uba to return to the Senate in 2023 is facing danger likewise the quest by renowned political kingmaker in Anambra State Chief Chris Uba alias Eselu Uga to take over the Senate seat of Anambra South in the Senate in 2023. Uba and Eselu are leading contenders for the seat.

24/7Ureports correspondent reports that Senator Uba who is the candidate of Young People’s Party (YPP) and Eselu Uga who is candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are facing danger with possible defeat at the polls by the Candidate of Labour Party Mr Obinna Uzor following the endorsement of Uzor by a member of Board of Trustees BoT member of the Labour Party (LP) and leader of the LP in Southeast zone Hon Godwin Agbasimelo.

Hon Agbasimelo who is the founder of a popular group in Anambra State known as Oga Ndi Oga who endorsed Uzor as the choice candiate for Senate at a ceremony held at Melie Onyejepu Development Center, Nnewi yesterday vowed to mobilise their members in all the 7 Local government areas in Anambra South to vote Uzor into the Senate to represent the good people of Anambra South for the next 4years

The Agbasimelo who presented Uzor to the leaders of the LP in 7 Local government areas in Anambra South declared that he threw his weight behind Uzor and other candidates of LP for the 2023 polls to ensure that the Presidential candiates of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi will have enough hands from his party to work with when he goes in there at Aso Rock as the President of the Federal Republic.

Agbasimelo said he was sure Peter Obi is going to win the Presidential election adding that he is mobilizing support not just to deliver Peter Obi for President but also to reposition the LP towards taking over the governorship seat of Anambra State in subsequent elections. He assured Uzor that the LP has enough numerical strength in Anambra South to vote him to victory at the polls urging him to work closely with the leaders of the party who has come to receive him.

In his response Uzor said he is in the race for Senate to fight for the turn of Ihiala bloc in Anambra South noting that Ihiala is the only bloc among the three blocs in Anambra South that is yet to produce a Senator. According to him “we have three blocs in Anambra South which include Nnewi, Aguata and Ihiala. Nnewi and Aguata have continued to go to the Senate one after the other since 1999 leaving Ihiala behind. Is that fair? No it is not fair.

Uzor told the Foundation that he has been a philanthripist all his life and as a Senator he is going to ensure that Anambra South will be well represented with attraction of dividends of democracy to the Constituents with job opportunities for the youth and women in particular and other incentives for empowerment of the Constituents including delivery of facilities in education, health care, power supply and water among others.

Hear him “All my life I have been a philanthripist, I have been helping people like the youth, mothers, widows and others to engage in meaningful activities to earn a living. I build a Church in Ihiala for the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, I build a hostel for the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha at Amansea, another hostel at Madonna University. I have given scholarship to a lot of children upto University level and I will continue to do so because that’s my calling, so if you vote me into the Senate I will not disappoint you”