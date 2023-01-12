2023: Abiodun Campaign Train Hits Ijebu East, Commissions Esure Road

Advertisement

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, commissioned the Esure Road in Ijebu-Mushin, Ijebu East Local Government Area.

The official commissioning of the road was part of the governor’s tour to Ijebu East Local Government.

Speaking, Governor Abiodun said that the light-up-the-rural-areas project of his administration would commence in earnest with the distribution of electricity transformers and solar system this week.

He vowed that people in the hard-to-reach areas in the state would experience a new lease of life with the provision of electricity in their respective communities.

He said the construction of the 2.1kilometres Esure road was in keeping with the promises he made in 2021 during the campaign for the local government election.

He noted that the road, apart from linking the first College of Health Technology in the state, would reduce the wear and tear of vehicles plying it, calling on the people to maintain it.

“This road is yours. I want to admonish you to take ownership of this road. This road has been built through your commonwealth and taxes. Make sure it is not abused or turned to mechanic workshops”, Abiodun said.

He called on the people to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards before the January distribution deadline and elect competent leaders.

“Without your PVC, you will not be able to vote and you must vote because I am sure you want the continuity of what we are doing here today. I plead with you to please collect your cards and vote for us.

“Governance is a serious business and it’s not meant for the mediocre, but people with proven track records in public and private endeavours”, the governor stated.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the road was part of the administration’s inclusive policy to ensure that all parts of the state benefit from developmental projects.

He said the road which was built to standard, would reduce the stress motorists go through while boosting the economy activities in the area.

Chairman, Ijebu East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo, appreciated the governor for reconstructing the road, pleading with him to help in providing access road in Yemoji area as the axis is currently witnessing increased development.