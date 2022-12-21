Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk ‘have agreed to fight each other next’ with no interim bout before undisputed clash

Advertisement



Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight each other NEXT without any interim bouts, according to promoter Bob Arum.

Fury, 34, defended his WBC heavyweight title with a 10th round stoppage of Derek Chisora earlier this month.

The result paves the way for the undefeated Brit to face IBF, WBA and WBO champion Usyk, 35, – who beat Anthony Joshua for a second time back in August.

The WBA have ordered Usyk to fight Daniel Dubois next but Fury’s team believe an undisputed clash would allow that to be pushed back.

And Arum, 91, who has promoted Fury since 2019, has now insisted Fury and Usyk are on a collision course to fight in the coming months.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “The two fighters have agreed to fight each other next.

“With Fury and Usyk we’re dealing with two adults, not a lot of [rubbish] back and forth.

“Usyk is a good friend of mine, he’s very intelligent and Tyson is Superman, both as an athlete and as an intellect.

“So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there’ll be very little, if any, [messing] around.

“So we’ll be able to make that happen. I’m very, very confident.