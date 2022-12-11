Support group assures Enugu residents of Mbah’s development agenda

Advertisement



Ebeano Volunteer Movement for Enugu PDP Gubernatorial candidate, Dr Peter Mbah, has assured the people of the state that Mbah is poised to deliver massive projects that would lead to a new dawn in the state.

The support group, made up of professionals from different walks of life, gave this assurance on Saturday during its campaign and sensitization tours to some parts of the state.

Insisting that Mbah has the solutions on how to transform the state and improve on the general welfare of the citizens, the group expressed confidence that he was committed to create massive jobs.

“He will empower the youths through his integrated development plans and make the state a hub for investment opportunities if elected in next year’s general elections,” they noted

Addressing thousands of supporters at Achara Layout, Enugu South Council Area, the Chairman of the support group, Mr Chidera Nwodo, promised the people that the kind of development the state is going to witness under Mbah’s administration would be unprecedented in the history of the country.

Nwodo, who said he had taken time to dissect Mbah’s manifesto and found it to be the best among those vying for the governorship seat, further added that voting the PDP gubernatorial candidate would be the best decision by the electorates.

This, he said, is important, especially at this time the country is grasping with economic challenges.

According to him, Mbah’s wealth of experience and success at the private sector and leading his company to a globally celebrated topnotch company in the oil and gas industry within a few years, is a blessing to the people.

He stressed that he would replicate same in Enugu State, if elected into power in 2023.

Reiterating Mbah’s commitment to create jobs, build new infrastructures such as new functional hospitals, 10,000 kilometers of roads across the state, attract investors and boost the economy through technology and agro-allied industrialisation, Nwodo said the state will have no regret voting massively for Mbah.

He enjoined them to continue to spread the message of the good things that are about to happen to the state through the PDP governorship standard bearer.

He stressed further that all votes should be cast for PDP candidates in the Feb. 23 and March 11, 2023, elections.

On her part, the secretary of the Edge-Cutting group, Dr Nnenna Ogbonna, appealed to electorate in the state to seize the window presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an opportunity to collect their Permanent Voter’s cards (PVCs).

Noting that the PVCs are the primary instrument through which they can exercise their voting rights, Ogbonna charged the people to see the forthcoming elections as affording them an opportunity to take charge of their collective destiny by voting en masse for the PDP.

While appealing to women to make themselves available for the forthcoming elections. She reassured that Mbah’s manifesto had made women empowerment through seed capital, ease of business doing, and engagement, very feasible.

Similarly, the Director General of the group, Mr Ifeanyichukwu Nnamani, commended the massive turn out of the people whenever they visited, saying it was a sign of victory for the party.

He reminded them that the social contract they had executed would continue to engender more dividends of democracy through provisions of social services and poverty alleviation.