Story life of Cosmos Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Group, to inspire young people – Love Idoko

Advertisement



By Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Media personality and anchor of Activating Success, Love Idoko- Uloko has told an inspiring story of Dr. Cosmos Maduka, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Coscharis Group.

According to Love, the story of a man who grew from almost zero capital to build a business into a conglomerate, would be a catalyst for young people especially at a period of gloom.

Idoko who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi, said she just concluded a very inspiring interview with CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmos Maduka.

The interview is the 198 episodes of the soar away inspirational TV Programme that has gained popularity across Nigeria since its debut in 2015.

The interview airs on Thursday 4.30pm and repeat Broadcast on Sunday 11.30am on AIT, Channel 253 on DSTV and on GOTV, channel 93.

Taking a peep into the life of the business mogul, She noted that Cosmas Maduka is an accomplished multi-billionaire, entrepreneur and Chairman/CEO of Coscharis Group.

Coscharis is the sole distributor of BMW, Rolls Royce, Jaguar, Land Rover and Ford premium automobile brands in Nigeria.

“His life wasn’t rosy from the beginning. He lost his father at age 4 and dropped out of school.

“He hawked akara on the street for his mother, picked food from the ground to eat and also slept on the floor in a store.

“At age 7 when all his mates were in school, Cosmas could only learn a trade with his uncle in Lagos as his widowed mother could not afford sending him to school.

“From almost zero capital, Dr Cosmas was able to build his business from scratch into a conglomerate, a situation compelling Forbes to nickname him ‘The $500-Million Survivor’.

“Dr. Cosmas Maduka’s success story is one of determination, resilience, hard work and integrity.”

Love who noted “I had a great time hearing him share his story,” encouraged every young person to watch the interview saying “It is the needed boost in this gloomy time.”