Vigilantes Kill 15 Bandits As Gunmen Block Zamfara Road

Bandits on Saturday blocked the Gusau- Dansadau road in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state, Daily Trust gathered.

The armed men have been targeting motorists and other travellers plying the 100 km road. It was learnt that travellers have been ambushed and dozens of others killed along the road.

For quite a while, travellers have been escorted through Dansadau town by security operatives for fear of attacks. The travellers usually get in or out of Dansadau in convoys led by security operatives.

A resident, Aliyu Dansadau, told Daily Trust that the armed men blocked the road with the intention of abducting or killing travellers but were chased away by a team of soldiers who arrived at the spot immediately.

Dansadau said, “They positioned themselves at a very dangerous spot called Mashayar Zaki. The spot has been a source of concern for motorists. The road has been cleared now, and travellers are moving freely even though with caution. Earlier, the armed men attacked Maigoge, a community located 8km west of Dansadau but met fierce resistance from the vigilantes there. The vigilantes overpowered them and killed about 15 of the armed criminals.

“This morning, the armed men reinforced and returned to carry out a retaliatory attack on the community. They came in large numbers and on motorbikes. A military fighter jet arrived shortly afterwards. The jet hovered around the Dansadau community and then flew towards Maigoge village. However, we have no information on what happened after the coming of the military jet.”

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.