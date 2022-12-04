PDP crisis: Wike fighting justifiable battle – Nigerian witches, wizards

Advertisement



A group under the umbrella of White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria (WWAWAN) has said that the ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be resolved in favour of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his G-5 governors for fighting justifiable battle for the common good of Nigerians.

The spokesman of the association, Dr Okhue Iboi, stated this weekend in Minna, saying that the doctors have carried out panoramic view into the 2023 general elections and that it would be peaceful.

He said the group was in Offa and Omu- Aran and they met at Sobi, Ilorin from where it reviewed the political activities so far in the country and what will happen in the future.

Speaking on the internal crisis rocking PDP, Dr Okhue, said, “After reviewing the situation in the country, it was revealed to us that Wike will have the last laugh in the ongoing battle of supremacy in the PDP because he has an open mind. Wike is fighting a just battle.”

He said the triumph of Governor Wike will spell doom for the PDP presidential candidate as it will cost him the presidency.

He explained that the witches and Wizards group has scheduled another meeting for this December when they will pick the next president of the country.