Kano Housing Project Committee Acquires Over 3 Billion Naira Of Federal Government Funding For Affordable Houses-Ganduje

Governor of Kano State Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has stated that the Teacher Reserved Area (T.R.A) Housing Project Committee formed by his administration has successfully acquired over three billion naira of the Federal Government Funding to execute laudable programmes for affordable houses to be constructed in phases across the various local governments in the State.

“This laudable programme is a partnership between Kano State and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) as well as the Family Homes Fund Limited initiated with the aim of providing affordable housing to the citizens of the State and other supporting civil servants to obtain affordable loans to renovate their homes so as to make them more conducive for habitation”.

According to him, a house renovation loan of over seven hundred million naira has already been secured from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to enable civil servants and other beneficiaries who already own homes to refurbish their homes where each will receive one million naira as loan and to be repaid through monthly deduction over a period of time to allow for ease of payment.

The Governor represented by his deputy and APC Gubernatorial Candidate Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna made the statement on Saturday during the presentation of allocation letters for five hundred affordable housing funds housing units and house refurbishing loan to four hundred and twenty six beneficiaries from the teachers and other public servants held at the Coronation Hall,Government House Kano.

He reiterated that his administration has committed significant amount of funding, efforts and other investment to ensure the full realisation of these housing programmes for the benefit of its people.

“This is a testament to our commitment to the welfare of public servants and our determination towards the socio-economic development of the State”.

The Governor congratulated the beneficiaries of the programmes and reminds them that the renovation loan and housing units are provided on a credit basis by the Federal Government to the State, therefore he urged them to fulfill their pledge and make timely repayment as and when due so that other citizens of the State will also benefit.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alh.Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub said result of getting access to the home renovation loan and other facilities offered by the FMBN to all civil servants in Kano who are contributors to the National Housing Fund Scheme made it possible for the presentation of Cheque worth over three hundred and sixty seven million to four hundred and twenty six Kano State civil servants.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has built One Hundred Housing units at Jaba under the National Housing Programme.

The Managing Director of the FMBN, Mr.Hamman Madu applauded the committed and cooperation of Kano State Government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje which resulted in the resumption of participation of Kano civil servants in the National Housing scheme.

He explained that the bank is also constructing two hundred and fifty five housing units in some local government areas in the State which will be sold to members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers.

While in his speech,the Chairman of the T.R.A Housing Project Committee, Alh.Rabi’u Suleiman Bichi highlighted the success achieved by the committee which started with the signing of memorandum of understanding to develop five thousand affordable housing units across the forty four local government areas in phases has commenced with the five hundred housing units being constructed at both Ungogo and Fagge local government areas.