Its important for traditional rulers to play a role in constitution – Emir of Misau

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Emir of Misau in Bauchi State, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman mni has said its very important to include traditional leaders role in Nigeria’s constitution to enable them carry out their duties efficiently and effectively.

The Emir stated this in his palace when he interacted with newsmen, He said “The Emir said as fathers of the land, traditional leaders require important role in Nigeria’s constitution, This issue is important because the emirs are sworn in with the constitution, We swear that we will obey the constitution, but we do not have the authority to do anything under the constitution, the council of emirs have sent our representatives to the senate with this request, we are Praying to Almighty Allah to look into this matter and give those at the helm.og affairs to look into the issue and do the right thing”,

He said the advantage of giving role to traditional rulers in the constitution is that it will give them the opportunity to carry out their duties according to the law, so that he will use his position as it should be to bring development In the areas , of Education, health care and promote peace and stability in their domains.

Emir Suleiman said when given the role but whatever the traditional ruler will do, he will do what he will do it better, what ever he will say He will say it will be better, but now he can call the poor man , if he wants to, he will refuse to come, nothing will happen because there is no backing law that will compell him to come.

He called on government at all levels to consider to consider the role of traditionsl rulers in the constitution owing to their contribution in maintenance of peace and security at the grassroot.