Governor Bala celebrates M.A Abubakar’s SAN’S conferment with a state dinner

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed tonight hosted his predecessor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar alongside his friends, associates and supporters on a State Dinner to celebrate him on his recent conferment with the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Speaking at the dinner held at the new Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi Governor Bala said the former Governor deserves to be celebrated by the state government having served the state diligently to the best of his ability.

Bala Mohammed promised to continue to work with Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar in an effort to bring more developmental projects to the State for economic development for the best interest of the state and its citizens.

He urged the former Governor having rosed to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria to use the elevation to assist in ensuring unity and mutual understanding among the entire stakeholders of the state, saying working collectively is the best option for the state.

Governor Bala at the dinner said many people have wanted him to challenge his predecessor, but he decided not to do that knowing fully the sacrifices made by the former Governor in governing the state.

He assured that his administration will continue to appreciate the services rendered to the State by Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar by giving opportunities to his supporters to contribute in achieving the desired objectives.

Responding, the former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar appreciated Governor Bala for finding it worthy to organise the state dinner in his honour, describing it as historic, urging others to emulate.

Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar commended Governor Bala for his achievements in the delivery of devidends of democracy including infrastructure, assuring to support him to consolidate on his current gains.