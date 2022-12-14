Gov. Wike renews scholarship for Rivers medical students, announces N500m grant

Advertisement



Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday said that the state government has renewed its scholarship for Rivers students studying medicine at the PAMO University of Medical Sciences.

The governor made this known in a statement by his media chief, Mr Kelvin Ebiri, after the Second convocation of PAMO University of Medical Sciences at Iriebe in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

Wike, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, said that the university had distinguished itself as one of the institutions of learning that boosted the fortunes of medical education in the state.

According to him, the entirety of the convocation ceremony is the culmination of the vision and extraordinary commitment of the pathfinder, Dr. Peter Odili, former governor of the state.

”PAMO University of Medical Sciences is a private gift from him to Rivers state, Nigeria and humanity at large and we are forever happy and grateful to him for the golden gift,” he said.

Wike also noted that in just a brief period of its establishment, the PAMO University of Medical Science made remarkable difference in the lives of Rivers children and indeed all its students.

He stated that the noticed transformation had attained an enviable height ahead of other private, state or federal Universities, and also contributed to the educational development of Rivers State, and Nigeria.

”This is why we embraced it with open arms from the very beginning and committed state’s resources to help it grow, stablise and succeed.

”Today, we are reaping the second set of fruits of our support with the graduation of 39 students from the Faculty of Allied and Health Sciences and the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and many more proceeding forward to the clinical stages of their studies,” he said.

According to Wike, his administration has renewed its dedicated scholarship agreement for Rivers state students admitted to study medicine and related courses in the university for another circle.

He said, ”The scholarship which has already supported over 500 Rivers students, including those from poor background, to actualise their aspirations to become medical professionals, is part of deliberate efforts for the acceleration of production of doctors and other medical professional from Rivers State.”

Wike also announced a grant of N500 million to PAMO University of Medical Sciences.

In his speech, Dr. Peter Odili, the former governor of Rivers, said he was overwhelmed with the enviable strides PAMO University of Medical Sciences had made within five years of its establishment and attributed the success to God.

Odili thanked Wike for the various levels of support that made PAMO University of Medical Sciences to grow astronomically.

He charged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the university and put their knowledge to practice wherever they find themselves, treating their patience with dignity.

The chairman of the occasion and former Military Head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, said that Wike had remained the greatest pillar of support to the growth of PAMO university.