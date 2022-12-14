Qatar 2022: Mourinho gets new job offer as Portugal exits World Cup

Advertisement



The Portugal Football Federation have approached Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, about replacing Fernando Santos as the national team’s head coach.

It is believed they are ready to allow Mourinho to continue with the Serie A club ahead of Euro 2024.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the football federation is ready for a change after their 2022 World Cup exit against Morocco last week.

Santos, who won the Euro 2016, looks to be coming to the end of his time after a six-year spell.

And Mourinho has been identified as the right man to reverse Portugal’s fortunes in their next major tournament.

Portugal kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying chapter on March 23 against Liechtenstein.