Dr Arabambi Arabambi faults anouncement Akin Oshuntokun as Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Director General : says it’s fraudulent and deceitful – By Lateef Taiwo

The Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Dr Abayomi Oluwafemi Arabambi has faulted the Tuesday announcement of Mr Akin Oshuntokun as the Director General of Peter Obi/ Ahmed Datti presidential campaign council Director General as the appointment was obtained with fraudulent intentions, mischief, distortion and suppression of facts and a full and wholesome insult on our integrity

Arabambi in a statement issued on Wednesday said Akin Oshuntokun can not be trusted with such a position because of many factors which include divided loyalty deliberate falsehood and political infraction

According to him, facts show that Akin Oshuntokun is the Senatorial Candidate of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial district whose presidential candidate is Bar Dan Nwayanwu who also double as Zenith Labour party National Chairman

“In the list of candidates just cleared by INEC for the national assembly elections, Akin Oshuntokun name and particulars were there, and this show that he is a member of ZLP and also it’s National Assembly candidate. (see list of national assembly candidate, Page 57 as released by INEC)

From available record, ZLP has its own Presidential Candidate and Vice Presidential Candidate, so how then will he be leading our party campaign for another Party

We are also sure that Akin Oshuntokun has not resigned from ZLP, neither has he secured a court order from a competent court of jurisdiction to delete his name from inec list as the 90days time allowed for substitution of candidates by political parties has lapse .

He is now presently the EKITI Central Senatorial candidate of Zenith Labour party meaning he is contesting against Peter Obi and Labour party on Feb 25th 2023 , so which interest will he be serving at the Presidential Campaign Council.

The costly mistake made by LP to have picked Oshuntokun among arrays of eminently qualified and dedicated members of the Party may have a devastating effects on the victory of Our Candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti if we fail to act now.

Dr Arabambi said further:

Infact it’s a criminal infraction by Osuntokun to have lied to Labour Party when in actual fact he is a sitting Zenith Labour party Senatorial candidate for EKITI CENTRAL IN EKITI STATE for the forth coming Feb 25th Presidential and National Assembly where he Mr Akin Osuntokun will be a contestants, Bar Dan Nwayanwu who happen to he National Chairman of Zenith Labour party will be contesting as Zenith Labour Party Presidential Candidate against Peter Obi Labour party presidential candidate. Where then lies his interest in this criminal contradiction

Also he said that since the 90days allowed for substitution of candidates under the electoral act has passed, aside death of candidates which is impossible right now , a court option will definitely be opposed .by the Leadership of ZLP because it means that ZLP will loose that seat and as there can not be any substitution

For some of us that is neck deep in ensuring that we have a new Nigeria under the headship of Peter Obi as the President, we will not have option but seek legal means to remove Akin Oshuntokun as Our campaign DG if he fails to throw in the towel within Four days because enough of all this questionable characters involvement in our party affairs