Kuka vs Buhari and the missing side of the story – By Theo Rays 

Having read the Christmas message of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kuka, I am of the opinion that everything he said about the failure of 7years and 7months old leadership of Muhammadu Buhari as President, C-in -C of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is very correct but there is an important side of the story that is conspicuously missing. It is a normal thing in Nigeria to hear religious leaders mostly of Christian extraction heap blame on political leaders as the ones behind the failure of everything in Nigeria. Like Kuka some of the Christian religious leaders are very good at analyzing the failure of political leadership in Nigeria but end up saying nothing about their own side of failure as major stakeholders in Nigeria. That is what I observe as the missing side of Kuka’s story.

Kuka sees everything about Buhari’s failure but failed to see the failure of various religious denominations in Nigeria to develop and build good brand of human beings required to drive a good system of life. In some cases prophets do more powerful works than political leaders. For instance Moses, a prophet was more powerful in service than the Almighty King Pharaoh of Egypt. Kuka for instance failed to observe that Christians are at the center of corruption and other negative factors militating against the system of things in Nigeria.

Kuka and other Christian religious leaders that are heaping blame on political leaders have to realize that going by connection with the heavens, Christians are like Moses in a better position with superior powers to provide much better service than political leaders most particularly in the area of making people to be righteous. According to the Bible, righteousness exalts a nation. Unfortunately righteousness is missing in Nigeria because we have a brand of people that are not righteous even as Christians and Muslims. In other words, various Christian and Muslim denominations have failed to develop and build righteous people needed to build Nigeria with love, truth, honesty and selfless services among other divine ingredients. .

The point is that religious leaders believe that religion and politics have a separate practice and thus religious leaders have a separate practice Frome political leaders but that is not correct. Take for instance, Christian leaders believe that their practice is to organize people for God and so doing receive and eat things for God such as offering, thanksgiving, tithe and donation to build worship centers while the political leaders have to provide security, build economy, produce food, good education, good health care services, good roads and everything. Perhaps, Kuka is of the position that religion has a separate practice with politics. For goodness sake, religion and politics have an inseparable practice because religion according to Jesus Christ stands for the role/responsibility to make up for human failure including failure of leadership.

Going by the purpose of Jesus Christ, Christians have the responsibility to make up for failure of things in their domain such as to produce good brand of people required to enthrone a good system of life. That is what I am preaching with the concept of Divine Illumination. That’s what Archbishop AA Nwaodika is preaching with Kingdom Revolution. Many Christian activities are not result oriented. How does Christian worship centers impact on security and economy? What’s the impact of popular Christian activities like sunday service, burial service, thanksgiving service and anniversary celebration on the people? An attempt to separate religion from politics is as bad as a build up to doomsday. Yes, of course, the failure of political leadership in Nigeria which has taking a doomsday dimension is traceable to poor religious practice. Dimly or clearly, President Buhari’s sytle of leadeship in some sense and quarters not unconnected with his religious belief and practice as a Muslim.

Let’s face reality

The purpose Jesus Christ for instance is to use Divine instruments to make up for the failure of political leadership and other human shortfalls. Almighty King Pharaoh in his power and might couldn’t solve the problem of Egypt. So political leadership is not to solve all problem otherwise Jesus Christ is not needed. Jesus miracles of turning water to wine, feeding thousands of people with few loaves of bread and few pieces of fish, walking on water, calming the weather storm, healing the sick, the crippled, the lame, deaf and dumb among others clearly proves that it takes religion to solve problems of lack, hunger, security, natural attack, climate change, flood and human disabilities etc.

On this note Christians and Muslims in their respective denominations have to rise up to make up for the failure of system of things in Nigeria. In view of veteran preacher and Convener of Kingdom Revolution Has Began, Archbishop AA Nwaodika, Christians have to go back to the drawing board to plan how to do much better works by delving into agriculture, science and technology with emphasis on manufacturing among others. In my concept of Divine Illumination Christians have to go back to the drawing board to build and develop a brand of people that are capable to provide what it takes to build their country such as love, truth, honesty, selfless services, hardworking, creativity, innovation and sophistication with findings, revelations and discoveries with vision for change.

The key emphasis of Divine Illumination is human capacity building and brand building. Let it be made known to the next President of Nigeria that will emerge from the 2023 elections that the key to develop and build a better Nigeria or solve the problems facing Nigeria is to first of all rebrand the citizens into a capable people that can give righteousness with love, truth, honesty, selfless services, creativity, innovation sophistication and hardworking with vision for change to better their country.