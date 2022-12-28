Emefiele: Northern groups head For court to compel anti- Graft agencies, Buhari to arrest northern emirs, govs , Other beneficiaries

Advertisement



A Group of Northern pressure group in collaboration with All progressive Congress (APC), s chieftain, Dr. Haruna Garus Gololo said it has assembled five Senior Advocates of Nigeria ( SANs) and ten lawyers to file a suit to compel the Department is state security ( DSS), Economic and Crimes Commission ( EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt practices and related offence commission ( ICPC), to arrest investigate the Central Bank Governor ( CBN), Godwin Emefiele for the alleged complicity in terrorism and the N17 trillion stamps duty heists.

Dr. Gololo, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) , who addressed the press in Abuja on Monday urging the Department of state security ( DSS) not to be distracted by the calls for the sack of the DG DSS, Yusuf BICHI, on Tuesday, was joined by other Northern groups to warn the President Muhammad Buhari and the DSS that they will take their appeal further if the DSS failed in it’s responsibility to arrest Emefiele.

” Recall that yesterday Monday, we address the press, today Tuesday we have decided again to warn of the dire consequences if the security agencies failed to arrest Emefiele , we will be compel to seek redress in the Court”

” Our position is coming on the heel of a publications that went viral on Tuesday that the president is under pressure from the Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, his counter parts Emir of Bichi , President Buhari ‘s nephew , Mamman Daura and some Governors led by Nasir Elrufai, Kaduna state governor who allegedly benefited from an unusual loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN).”

” Non of this Emirs, governors or the president relations pleaded for DCP Abba kyari, despite his exploits in the fight against terrorism and kidnapping. He is still in Kuje, they did not plead for Mamu, the negotiator, he is still in DSS custody just like Nandi Kanu and Wadume. If they want to plead for Emefiele then release all the suspects in prisons and detention ” he said.

Speaking further, Gololo, a retired military officer turned politician berated the Northern emirs for the story credited to them saying ” It is unfortunate that a respected emirate system and institution will involve itself in cases of fraud. This is the first time this happening and I urge them to come out and refute the publications or it will hang on their necks like the swords of Damascus and use as reference ‘

Gololo chides Mamman Daura , president mahmmad Buhari ‘s nephew for being under the spot light in everything bad under the Buhari’s administration ” At the age of 80 what did Mamman Daura, want, he featured in every bad news coming from Villa?”