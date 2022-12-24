Christmas: Pray for peaceful elections – CAN Chairman urges Bauchi Christians

Advertisement



Rev. Abraham Damina, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State Chapter, has called on Christians in the state to use this year’s Christmas celebration to pray for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Damina made the call on Saturday in his goodwill message to mark the 2022 Christmas celebration in Bauchi.

According to him, this year’s Christmas celebration is a unique one for Nigerians as it is coming barely a few months before the 2023 general elections.

He, however, urged the Christians to pray fervently during this season for God’s divine intervention in the country’s electioneering processes and for a peaceful conduct of election across the country in 2023.

“Our prayers as a people at this time when the nation is preparing for its general elections is significant.

“It would go a long way to ensure the smooth conduct of the 2023 general election,” he said.

The cleric also called on Christians in the state to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as they celebrate this year’s Christmas to mark his birth.

He said it was important for Christians in the state to emulate the virtues of Christ who was born to fulfill the promise of God for mankind’s salvation.

The CAN Chairman also said that the birth of Jesus Christ was God’s gift of love to mankind which marked a new beginning of hope and salvation for the believers as peace enveloped the world at his coming.

He added that Christ is an epitome of love, unity and oneness and as such, believers are enjoined to identify with these virtues as they celebrate his birth and remain compassionate with one another as well as the people of other faiths.

The CAN Chairman further called on Christians in the state to embrace love and humility which Christ represents as they celebrate this year’s yuletide.

He advised Christians to be compassionate, selfless and charitable in all their dealings with their fellow man, especially those of other faiths.